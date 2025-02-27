WPL 2025 weather update: Bengaluru weather report for February 27 for RCB vs GG match

The 12th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 will see the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), play the Gujarat Giants (GG). The fixture will be held on Thursday, February 26, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB have had a mixed outing so far in WPL 2025. They have won two games and lost as many, as a result of which they have four points to their name. The Bengaluru-based franchise are placed third in the standings.

The Royal Challengers would be gutted to lose against the UP Warriorz in the Super Over in their last fixture. Led by Smriti Mandhana, they will be desperate to return to winning ways and keep themselves in the top three of the points table.

The Gujarat Giants once again find themselves at the bottom of the standings. They have won just one out of four games and will be desperate to turn their campaign around if they have to give themselves any chance of finishing in the top three.

Bengaluru has seen a good turnout in WPL 2025 matches this year, and the trend is likely to continue tonight as well when the home team plays. According to the weather forecast, the conditions will be pleasant, and there is no chance of rainfall.

The temperature will range between 23 and 28 degrees Celsius, as per AccuWeather. The humidity will be less, thus, the actual feeling will be a couple of degrees less than the actual temperature. There will be cloud cover during the match hours, but it will unlikely rain tonight.

What is the head-to-head record between RCB and GG in the WPL?

The two teams have previously played five times in the tournament's history. RCB have a slight edge over their opponent, winning three matches, while Gujarat have won two.

The last time they met was on the opening night of WPL 2025. Bengaluru chased down a mammoth 202 runs with nine balls and six wickets to spare.

