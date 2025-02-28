WPL 2025 weather update: Bengaluru weather report for February 28 for DC vs MI match

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will play against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 13th match of the Womens Premier League (WPL) 2025. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the game on Friday, February 28.

Ad

Delhi have had a mixed run so far in the tournament. They opened their campaign with a narrow win over Mumbai but were humbled by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their next fixture. DC then defeated the UP Warriorz but lost the reverse fixture.

Meg Lanning and company, however, bounced back to register a thumping win over the Gujarat Giants in their previous outing, and will look to continue the momentum. They are currently second in the standings, and a win tonight could take them to the top of the pile.

Ad

Trending

The Mumbai Indians have won three on the trot after losing their opening match against DC. Mumbai have looked like the most complete team in WPL 2025 and deserve to sit at the top of the table with six points from four games.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, Mumbai will look to continue the winning run and strengthen their position at the top of the points table.

Bengaluru has always supported women's cricket wholeheartedly and fans have come out in huge numbers to watch the cricketers play. Another full house is expected at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight.

Ad

While the conditions will likely be cloudy in Bengaluru, there is unlikely be any rainfall during the match hours. As a result, fans can expect an uninterrupted contest.

According to Accuweather, the temperature will range between 23 and 28 degrees Celsius throughout the match. However, the actual feeling would be less than the original temperature due to low humidity levels.

What is the head-to-head record between DC and MI in WPL?

DC and MI have played a few close encounters in their previous WPL meetings. As a result, nothing separates the two teams, with both sides winning three each in six matches.

The last time Mumbai and Delhi locked horns earlier this season, the latter had the last laugh. The Capitals successfully chased 165 runs on the final ball of the match to eke out a hard-fought victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️