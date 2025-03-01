WPL 2025 weather update: Bengaluru weather report for March 1 for RCB vs DC match

The last match of the Bengaluru leg will see the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) play the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, March 1. These two sides were last year's finalists, with RCB emerging victorious in a one-sided affair to lift the trophy.

Delhi were having a mixed campaign until last night, before they thumped the Mumbai Indians (MI) by nine wickets to jump to the top of the points table. They currently have eight points from six games, and would look to take one step closer to the playoffs with another win tonight.

DC have come good as a unit and are peaking at the right time with their overseas stars also making significant contributions.

Defending champions RCB, on the other hand, made an excellent start to the campaign, winning two straight games. However, they have struggled in the Bengaluru leg, losing all three games. They are currently third in the standings with four points from five matches.

The Royal Challengers need to return to winning ways soon if they have to keep their campaign alive.

The WPL 2025 games at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium have witnessed massive turnouts so far. The final game will also likely attract a lot of crowds with fans coming out in huge numbers to support the home team.

According to AccuWeather, the conditions will be pleasant during the match hours, with temperatures hovering between 24 and 28 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be a couple of degrees less than the actual temperature. The humidity level is expected to be below 50 percent.

Moreover, there is no chance of precipitation during the game time. As a result, fans can experience an uninterrupted contest on Saturday night.

What is the head-to-head record between RCB and DC in WPL?

DC have had an upper hand in their head-to-head meetings with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Meg Lanning and company have won four out of the six games, while RCB have emerged victorious only two times.

Bengaluru won by eight wickets when these sides last met. They successfully chased down 142 runs, thanks to an 81-run knock from Smriti Mandhana.

