WPL 2025 weather update: Lucknow weather report for March 8 for UPW vs RCB match

The 18th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 will see the UP Warriorz (UPW) play the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday, March 8. The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium will host the last match of the Lucknow leg.

After two wins to begin their campaign, defending champions RCB have lost four games in a row, which has put the team on the verge of elimination. They are currently fourth in the standings with four points from six matches.

The Royal Challengers will need to win both their matches by a good margin to give themselves a chance of making it to the playoffs. A defeat, however, will knock them out of WPL 2025.

The UP Warriorz have also endured a horrendous WPL 2025 campaign. They find themselves at the bottom of the standings with two wins from seven matches. UPW have already crashed out of the tournament and will look to end their campaign with a win over RCB tonight.

The Warriorz have largely struggled due to a lack of quality domestic players and might want to try out a few youngsters before the next season.

The last match of the Lucknow leg will once again see a huge turnout with the home side playing their last match of the tournament. The conditions will likely be pleasant for a good game of cricket.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will range between 21 and 27 degrees Celsius during the match hours. However, the actual feeling would be a couple of degrees less than the original temperature due to low humidity levels.

Much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of rainfall during the match with no cloud cover.

Head-to-head stats between UPW and RCB in WPL

The two teams have played against each other a total of five times in the past. While RCB have come out on top thrice, UPW won the remaining two matches.

It was a nerve-wracking contest when both sides met earlier this season. The match ended in a tie and a Super Over was played to determine the winner. UPW spinner Sophie Ecclestone bowled an excellent over to defend eight runs to secure a win for her side.

