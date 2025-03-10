WPL 2025 weather update: Mumbai weather report for March 10 for MI vs GG match

The 19th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will see the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Gujarat Giants (GG) on Monday, March 10, at the Brabourne Stadium. Both teams have qualified for the playoffs and will aim for a win tonight in a bid to finish at the top of the points table.

Mumbai are currently placed third in the standings with eight points from six games, including four wins and two defeats. MI thrashed the now-eliminated UP Warriorz in their previous fixture and will be riding high on confidence as they look to begin the home leg with a win tonight.

Gujarat, on the other hand, were placed right at the bottom of the table not too long ago. However, three wins in a row have put them in a three-way battle for a top-of-the-table finish alongside Mumbai and the Delhi Capitals.

Led by Ashleigh Gardner, GG have a good chance of going past Delhi to the top of the pile if they beat MI handsomely tonight. The team have slowly found their rhythm with overseas stars contributing regularly and will fancy themselves to beat Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Mumbai has been a hub for women's cricket, with fans filling stadiums in huge numbers to support the cricketers. With the home team playing tonight, a similar turnout is expected at the Brabourne Stadium. Much to their delight, there is no rainfall in the forecast, and fans can enjoy an uninterrupted contest.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will be a bit on the higher side, ranging in the 30s during the match hours. The humidity will be around 50 percent. The air quality has been deemed unhealthy, according to the aforementioned report.

MI vs GG head-to-head stats in WPL

The Mumbai Indians have a 100 percent win record against the Gujarat Giants, winning all their previous five meetings. The last time these two sides met earlier this season in Vadodara, Mumbai won comprehensively by five wickets.

Harmanpreet Kaur and company chased down 121 runs in just 16.1 overs, with Nat Sciver-Brunt scoring a match-winning half-century. Hayley Matthews was awarded the Player of the Match award for her three-wicket haul.

