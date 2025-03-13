WPL 2025 weather update: Mumbai weather report for March 13 for MI vs GG Eliminator match

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 has reached its business end. The Mumbai Indians (MI) will face the Gujarat Giants (GG) in the Eliminator on Thursday, March 13, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The winner of the fixture will play the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Saturday's final.

MI got a reality check in their final group-stage game when they were humbled by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 11. The winners of the inaugural season have been heavily reliant on Nat Sciver-Brunt (416 runs in eight matches) for doing the heavy lifting with the bat.

However, they have a well-rounded bowling attack, headed by Amelia Kerr and Hayley Matthews. They have picked up 14 wickets each and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur will depend on them to deliver the goods in the knockout game.

Gujarat, on the other hand, have made it to the playoffs for the first time in three seasons. However, they have largely struggled with their opening combination, as Beth Mooney has had four different opening partners in the league stage. GG would want to put their inconsistency behind them and come up with a combined effort, as they aim to book their maiden final berth in the WPL.

With MI playing a knockout game at home, fans are expected to turn up in huge numbers at the Brabourne Stadium to support the players, as has been the case throughout the season. Much to the relief of them, there is no rainfall in the forecast and fans can expect a seamless experience.

However, according to AccuWeather, the temperatures will range over the 30-degree Celsius mark during the match hours. Humidity will also be relatively higher, hovering above 50 percent. Moreover, the air quality will be reportedly unhealthy.

MI vs GG head-to-head stats in WPL

The Mumbai Indians maintain a 100 percent win record over the Gujarat Giants in the WPL, winning all six previous meetings.

Led by Ashleigh Gardner, the Giants lost to MI by five wickets when the two teams first met this season. Mumbai continued their dominance by beating GG by nine wickets a few days ago.

However, both teams have lost their respective last group-stage matches, and thus, an even contest is expected at the Brabourne tonight.

