WPL 2025 weather update: Vadodara weather report for February 15 for MI vs DC match 

The second match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 will see the Mumbai Indians (MI) play the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Saturday, February 15.

The third edition of the tournament got off to a flying start last night when defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru successfully chased 202 runs against the Gujarat Giants. Richa Ghosh's unbeaten 67 off 27 balls nullified Gujarat skipper Ashleigh Gardner's (79* off 37) good work.

Another cracking contest beckons fans as two heavyweights prepare to go up against each other on Saturday night. While Mumbai are inaugural champions, Delhi reached the final in both seasons but came out second. Meg Lanning and company will look to go all the way this time around and start the campaign with a win.

Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, Mumbai, on the other hand, will be desperate to keep aside last season's failure and go all guns blazing from the first match. They have all the bases covered and are one of the front-runners to lift the trophy.

It was almost a full house in Vadodara on Friday and similar attendance is expected today as well. Much to their delight, there is no chance of precipitation at all and an uninterrupted contest is on the cards.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius throughout the game. However, the actual feeling would be a degree or two less than the original temperature due to low humidity levels. Dew is expected to settle in during the second half of the match, as seen last night.

What happened the last time DC met MI in WPL?

It was the second meeting of the WPL 2024 between the two teams at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. MI won the toss and elected to field first.

Asked to bat, DC skipper Meg Lanning gave her side a blistering side. She and her opening partner Shafali Varma added 48 runs in just 4.3 overs before the latter got out. Lanning raced her way to the fifty-run mark, getting out for 53 off 38 balls, including six boundaries and two maximums.

Jemimah Rodrigues then took over the mantle and powered DC to 192/4 with a sublime 69* off 33 balls, striking at a rate of 209.09.

In reply, MI struggled to keep up with the asking rate, and despite Amanjot Kaur's 42 off 27 balls, they could only manage to get to 163/8 in their 20 overs. As a result, they lost the match by 29 runs.

