WPL 2025 weather update: Vadodara weather report for February 16 for GG vs UPW match 

The third match of the Womens Premier League (WPL) 2025 will see the Gujarat Giants (GG) go up against the UP Warriorz (UPW) at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday, February 16. WPL 2025 has been off to a blazing start with the first two matches going down to the wire.

The first match of the tournament saw GG go down despite scoring 201 runs. Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh produced match-winning knocks to take Royal Challengers Bengaluru over the line in the last over. Ashleigh Gardener and company will be desperate to bounce back tonight when they take on the UP Warriorz.

GG have been the perennial underachievers in WPL's history, finishing at the bottom in both seasons. Thus, they will be keen to perform better this season.

UPW, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of WPL 2025. They will miss their regular skipper Alyssa Healy and will be led by Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma.

They finished second from bottom in the standings last year, with three wins from eight matches. Deepti will have to inspire her side, as they look to begin the season with a victory over GG.

The first two matches of the season have witnessed good attendance and a full house is expected for Sunday's match. Much to their delight, the weather forecast suggests pleasant conditions with no rain interruptions.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 26 and 30 degrees Celsius. However, the feeling will be a couple of degrees less than the actual temperature due to low humidity levels. There are no chances of precipitation, and dew is expected to settle in as the game progresses.

What is the head-to-head record between GG and UPW?

The two teams have clashed four times previously in the WPL, with UPW holding an edge with three wins, while the Giants have only once.

The last time these two sides went up against each other, GG won the match by eight runs. Batting first, they posted 152/8, riding on an unbeaten 74 from Beth Mooney. Despite Deepti Sharma's unbeaten 88, Shabnam Shakil three-wicket haul derailed UPW's run chase, and they fell eight runs short.

