WPL 2025 weather update: Vadodara weather report for February 18 for GG vs MI match 

The fifth match of the Womens Premier League (WPL) 2025 will see the Gujarat Giants (GG) play the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Tuesday, February 18.

Gujarat have had a mixed start to their campaign. They lost the opening match of the tournament to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru despite setting a 202-run target. However, they bounced back with a win against the UP Warriorz in their last outing. They successfully chased down 144 runs with six wickets and two overs to spare.

Led by Ashleigh Gardner, GG will look to continue the momentum and keep the winning run going, as they aim to perform better in WPL 2025. Notably, they have finished at the bottom of the table in the last two editions of the tournament.

Champions of the inaugural edition, Mumbai, on the other hand, have lost the only match they have played so far. They failed to defend 164 runs as the Delhi Capitals clinched a two-wicket win in the last ball of the match. MI will want their batters to assume more responsibility as they look to return to winning ways against GG.

With both teams vying for a win, an exciting clash is on the card tonight, and fans are expected to turn up in huge numbers for this encounter. Much to their delight, there is no chance of rainfall causing any interruption during the game.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature during the game will hover between 26 and 30 degrees Celsius. However, the actual feeling would be a couple of degrees less due to low humidity levels.

Moreover, there will be no cloud cover during the match and thus, there is no chance of precipitation, according to the aforementioned report. Overall, pleasant weather is expected will a full 40 overs of action for tonight's clash between GG and MI.

What is the head-to-head record between GG and MI?

Mumbai enjoy a 100 percent win record against the Giants in the WPL. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, MI have won all four meetings between the two sides so far. The last time these two teams met in WPL 2024, Mumbai cruised to a seven-wicket victory.

