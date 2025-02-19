WPL 2025 weather update: Vadodara weather report for February 19 for UPW vs DC match 

The UP Warriroz (UPW) will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the sixth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Wednesday, February 19.

The UP Warriorz are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. UPW have lost their only game in WPL 2025, going down against the Gujarat Giants by six wickets. Batting first, UPW mustered 143/9 in their 20 overs, riding on skipper Deepti Sharma's 29-ball 37.

However, it wasn't enough as the Giants sailed home with two overs to spare, thanks to a counterattacking knock by Ashleigh Gardner (52 off 32). Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone picked up two wickets but it wasn't enough to see her team home.

The Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are placed just above them in the standings. They have won one and lost the other out of two matches DC have played this season. After a nail-biting victory against the Mumbai Indians, the Capitals surrendered when they played the reigning champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

It was a poor show from the entire Delhi unit, as they couldn't defend 141 runs. Smriti Mandhana unleashed carnage, as Bengaluru chased down the target in just 16.2 overs.

Both teams are coming from the back of defeats and will be desperate to return to winning ways to keep themselves in the running for a top-three finish. As a result, a cracking contest beckons fans in Vadodara tonight, with another full house on the cards.

According to AccuWeather, there is no chance of precipitation during the match hours at the Kotambi Stadium. Thus, fans can have a seamless experience with no rain interruptions.

The temperature will hover between 26 and 31 degrees Celsius in Vadodara during the game. However, the actual feeling would be a degree or two less than the actual temperature due to low humidity levels. Although the cloud cover would be very significant, there would be heavy wind blowing during the match.

What is the head-to-head record between UPW and DC?

The Delhi Capitals have dominated the head-to-head meeting between the two teams in the WPL. DC have won three out of the four meetings, while UPW have emerged victorious only once.

The Warriorz registered their maiden win over Delhi in their previous fixture when they registered a one-run victory at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. UPW successfully defended 138 runs, thanks to a four-wicket haul from Deepti Sharma.

