"WPL is incomparable to any other tournament I have played in" - RCB star Ellyse Perry ahead of WPL 2024 playoffs

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Ellyse Perry played a crucial role in helping her team reach the WPL 2024 playoffs by beating Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday, March 12.

Perry picked up record figures of 6/15 as MI's batting collapse saw them get bundled out for just 113. The Australian star also scored an unbeaten 40* as RCB got to their maiden WPL playoff appearance.

Responding to a Sportskeeda query in a media interaction arranged by RCB, here's what Ellyse Perry had to say about her big match experience ahead of the WPL 2024 playoffs:

"I think it's a brand new experience for all of us. This tournament is only in its second year and it's really unique if you look at the crowd participation and the way that the tournament's gone, it's really incomparable to any other tournament I have played in. So I think looking at our team, we have got lots of great experience across the board from international and also local players."

The Royal Challengers had finished in the fourth position last season, managing just two wins in the league phase. They also beat MI for the first time in the WPL history and the manner of their win will give them massive confidence.

Making the WPL 2024 playoffs was a huge priority: Ellyse Perry

Ellyse Perry also believes RCB are peaking just at the right time and is delighted they achieved their initial goal of reaching the Eliminator. She also feels that with the players having spent enough time with each other, their roles have become clearer and they are more confident of delivering in the knockout stage.

On this, Perry stated:

"For us, making the finals this year was a huge priority. I think we have started to play some good cricket at the right time so in any big matches, it's about turning up and doing absolutely everything you can to win the important moments. Having played eight games together, there's a good feel among ourselves and what our roles are. It's the total team contribution in big moments that are going to be important for us."

Unless the Delhi Capitals suffer a massive loss against the Gujarat Giants, RCB will face MI in the WPL 2024 Eliminator in their quest to win their maiden title.

