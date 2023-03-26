WPL Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Final match (Updated)

The final of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) was held at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, March 26 between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Delhi Capitals (DC). The Harmapreet Kaur-led side scripted history by becoming the winners of the 2023 edition of the tournament by seven wickets.

Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bat first after naming a change in the form of Minnu Mani in place of Poonam Yadav. MI, on the other hand, went with the same playing XI that overcame the UP Warriorz (UPW) in the Eliminator clash.

Issy Wong continued from right where she left things off by taking three wickets in the powerplay. All of her wicket-taking deliveries oddly were a full toss, including a controversial one to dismiss Shafali Verma.

After being rattled with the new ball, DC were tottering at 35-3 in the fifth over. Courtesy of a crucial run-out and a potent spell by Hayley Matthews, DC found themselves collapsing dramatically from 73-3 to 79-9.

However, the final batting pair - Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav - scripted history. They stitched up Women's T20 history's maiden 50-wicket stand for the last wicket to propel their score to a respectable 131-9.

DC, banking on their momentum from the previous innings, were right among the wickets while bowling. They removed both openers in quick succession to leave MI struggling at 27-2 after the powerplay.

The experienced duo of Harmanpreet Kaur and Nat Sciver-Brunt stabled the run chase and avoided the fall of any more quick wickets. While DC managed to break the partnership, Sciver-Brunt continued to hold one end, eventually getting to the fifty-run mark.

MI got their hands on the title courtesy of the final touches added by Amelia Kerr, who once again, stepped up with a crucial cameo.

WPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Meg Lanning won the WPL 2023 Orange Cap

Meg Lanning ended up as the winner of the WPL 2023 Orange Cap after a magnificent campaign. The DC skipper top-scored for her side with 35 runs in the first innings and ended up with 345 across the campaign. She ended the season with an average of 49.29 and a strike rate of 139.11 following nine matches.

MI's match-winner in the knockouts and in the tournament as well, Nat Sciver-Brunt, ended up in second place. She was not even in the top five prior to the playoffs.

However, her two consecutive fifties, which led MI to the title, have propelled her run tally across the 300-run mark. She ended with an impressive 332 run-tally, marginally behind the Orange Cap.

Harmanpreet Kaur, playing a valuable hand during the run chase with her 37 runs, ended up as the leading run scorer among Indian players. The WPL-winning skipper scored 281 runs in 10 innings at an average of 40.14 and a strike rate of 135.10.

WPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Hayley Matthews finished the campaign with 16 wickets to win the WPL 2023 Purple Cap

Among the most impactful players in the tournament, Hayley Matthews clinched the Purple Cap following a brilliant spell to trigger DC's collapse. The Caribbean all-rounder ended up with figures of 3-5 off her four overs to take her wicket tally to 16. She was level with UP Warriorz's Sophie Ecclestone but had a better average and economy rate.

MI's bowling dominance over the course of the tournament was on full show. The likes of Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Saika Ishaque and Issy Wong all made it to the list of the tournament's top 10 wicket-takers.

