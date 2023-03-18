WPL Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz match (Updated) 

The second-ever afternoon encounter of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) saw the UP Warriorz (UPW) hand Mumbai Indians (MI) their first ever defeat. The Alyssa Healy-led side emerged victorious by five wickets at the DY Patil Stadium to tighten their grip over the third place in the points table.

UPW won the toss and chose to bowl first. In stark contrast to their starts in the tournament so far, and an ode to the aging pitches, MI only scored 31 runs in the powerplay, losing Yastika Bhatia's wicket as well.

The in-form Nat Sciver-Brunt could not be much of a threat either and it required a stable partnership between Hayley Matthews and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur to establish a platform.

However, MI crumbled from 77-3 to 127 all out, with only three batters reaching double figures.

The raging MI bowling unit had no intention of bowling down and reduced the UP Warriorz to 27-3 in the seventh over. The Australian duo of Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris set the tone for the chase and put together 44 runs for the fourth wicket.

MI clawed their way back into the contest with some late wickets and took the game deep. However, Sophie Ecclestone kept her cool and finished the game off with a maximum in the final over.

WPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Harmanpreet Kaur climbed to the top three in the Orange Cap list

Meg Lanning remains on top of the WPL Orange Cap list ever since claiming the top spot from the second matchday onwards. The DC skipper has 239 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 137.36.

The MI duo of Harmanpreet Kaur and Hayley Matthews, who were among the runs in their first WPL defeat, have risen to occupy the third and the fourth spot respectively. The West Indies all-rounder top-scored with 35 runs and the MI skipper chipped in with a valuable 25 runs in the first innings.

UPW skipper Alyssa Healy was dismissed for just 8 inside the powerplay itself. As a result, she slid down to the fifth spot, and is only seven runs ahead of sixth-placed Nat Sciver-Brunt from MI.

WPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Sophie Ecclestone levels with Saika Ishaque at the top of the pile

MI left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque went wicketless for the second match running and has conceded her massive lead in the Purple Cap race. UPW's Sophie Ecclestone, the No.1 ranked T20I bowler in the world, has capitalized on the situation and has moved level with 12 wickets to her name as well.

The England left-arm spinner was the pick of the bowlers after producing figures of 3-15.

The rest of the MI spinners, Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr also had a good outing with the ball, which places them third and fourth on the list respectively.

UPW all-rounder Deepti Sharma has also picked up her form as the tournament has progressed. She is now placed sixth with nine wickets after picking up figures of 2-35 in the crucial encounter.

Who will win the Orange Cap and Purple Cap in WPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

