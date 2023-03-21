WPL Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match (Updated) 

The penultimate league stage match of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) saw the Mumbai Indians (MI) face the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the DY Patil Sports Complex on Tuesday, March 21.

While the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side etched a victory to get back to winning ways, it was not enough for them to overtake Delhi Capitals on net run-rate. They will now have to rely on UP Warriorz to defeat Meg Lanning and Co. in the evening contest to finish at the top of the points table.

In an interesting turn of events, MI won the toss, improving their dismal record with the coin and elected to bowl first. RCB's leading run-scorer, Sophie Devine, was out for a duck and Smriti Mandhana's woeful tournament came to an end with yet another unflattering innings. She scored a sluggish 24 run-knock off 25 deliveries before losing her wicket to Amelia Kerr.

Richa Ghosh played a bright cameo, but barring that display, it was yet another forgettable outing with the bat for RCB as they could only post 125-9 in their 20 overs.

MI had to chase the total down inside 11.3 overs to overtake DC in terms of net run rate. However, the regular fall of wickets in the middle overs prevented them from scaling it down in time. Instead, they chased down the score in 16.3 overs to finish with 12 points.

WPL 2023 Orange Cap updated list

Meg Lanning held onto the Orange Cap ahead of DC's contest against UPW

Trailing just five runs to current Orange Cap holder Meg Lanning's 271-run tally, Sophie Devine could not make the most of the last opportunity to overtake the DC skipper. The New Zealand opening batter could not add any runs after being run out for a duck in the final match of her campaign. She finished with 266 runs from eight matches at a strike rate of 172.73.

Ellyse Perry top-scored for RCB with a sluggish 29, that took her to the third spot in the Orange Cap standings. The all-rounder ended her WPL season with 253 runs off eight matches at a strike rate of 123.41.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Hayley Matthews occupy the fifth and sixth spot on the list with 252 and 250 runs, respectively, after their brief knocks during the run chase.

WPL 2023 Purple Cap updated list

Amelia Kerr is the new recipient of the WPL Purple Cap

Amelia Kerr leapfrogged her teammate Saika Ishaque as well as UP Warriorz spinner Sophie Ecclestone to claim the WPL 2023 Purple Cap. The New Zealand spinner was the pick among the bowlers in the afternoon contest and was adjudged as Player of the Match for her figures of 3-22.

She is still tied with the left-arm spin pair with 13 wickets, but boasts a better average than the duo.

Hayley Matthews ended wicketless with figures of 0-18, but still remains in contention for the Purple Cap.

Who will win the WPL 2023 Orange Cap and Purple Cap at the end of the tournament? Let us know what you think.

