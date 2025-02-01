Wriddhiman Saha vs MS Dhoni - comparing their stats after 40 Tests

Veteran wicket-keeper batter Wriddhiman Saha ended his career as the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 fixture between Bengal and Punjab in Kolkata came to an end. Saha had earlier announced that he would retire from all forms of cricket after Bengal's last match in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

Bengal beat Punjab by an innings and 13 runs, giving Wriddhiman Saha the perfect farewell. He took two catches and got out for a duck in the first innings. Bengal did not bat again, so Saha could not open his account in his final innings.

The 40-year-old played two formats for India, featuring in 40 Tests and nine ODIs. He played 142 first-class matches in his career and amassed 7169 runs at an average of 41.43, with 14 hundreds and 44 fifties.

Saha has always been regarded among India's finest wicket-keepers and built a repuation for his exceptional glovework behind the stumps. He took 346 catches in first-class cricket and also pulled off 38 stumpings.

On that note, let us compare his stats in Test cricket with that of another legendary wicket-keeper batter and former Indian captain MS Dhoni.

Wriddhiman Saha stats after 40 Tests

Wriddhiman Saha made his Test debut for India against South Africa at Nagpur in 2010. He got out for a duck in the first innings and scored a 101-ball 36 in the second.

Saha scored a total of 1353 runs from 40 Tests in his career at an average of 29.41, with three hundreds and six fifties. His highest Test score of 117 came against Australia in Ranchi in 2017.

The 40-year-old wicket-keeper batter also took 92 catches in his Test career and played a hand in 12 stumpings. He played his last Test for India against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in 2021 and did not return to the side after that.

MS Dhoni stats after 40 Tests

Former India captain and wicket-keeper batter MS Dhoni played 90 Tests for India and scored 4876 runs, with six centuries and 33 fifties. Dhoni's Test debut came against Sri Lanka in Chennai in 2005. His last Test for India came against Australia in Melbourne in 2014, after which he retired from the longest format of the game.

Looking at his stats from his first 40 Tests, MS Dhoni batted in 62 innings and scored 2176 runs at an average of 40.29, with three hundreds and 16 half-centuries. His highest score during that period was 148, which came against against Pakistan in Faisalabad in 2006.

Comparing the stats of Wriddhiman Saha and Dhoni after 40 Tests, it is evident that the former Indian captain scored more runs at a way better average as well. Both the players had an equal number of hundreds, while Dhoni had more half-centuries and a higher individual score.

However, it has to be noted that while Saha made his debut in 2010, Dhoni was still the captain and the primary wicket-keeper of the Test side until he retired in 2014. Nonetheless, both players have made valuable contributions to Indian cricket.

