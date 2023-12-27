"Writing his own fairytale ending" - Social media reacts to Dean Elgar's 140* on Day 2 of IND vs SA 1st Test

Veteran South African opener Dean Elgar notched up his 14th Test century on Day 2 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday, December 27.

The onus was on the Men in Blue bowlers to make early inroads after they were bowled out for 245 in the first innings. While opener Aiden Markram departed early after scoring just five runs, Elgar played a fantastic innings to put his team in a commanding position.

The southpaw remained unbeaten on 140 off 211 deliveries as the Proteas finished on 256/5 at stumps on Day 2. Elgar was praised by many on social media for his batting exploits.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Dean Elgar kicked off his swansong series in some style with a gritty knock on his home ground. The senior batter is set to retire from Test cricket following the ongoing two-match series against India.

Dean Elgar's century helped South Africa finish Day 2 with an 11-run lead over India

South Africa won the toss and elected to field first in the Boxing Day Test. Following a shaky start, India managed to register a respectable 245-run total, courtesy of KL Rahul's clutch knock of 101.

While the wicket seemed to be a challenging one on Day 1, the conditions became a lot better on the second day. Apart from Elgar's ton, debutant David Bedingham also impressed, scoring 56 runs before falling to Mohammed Siraj.

For the Men in Blue, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj claimed two wickets each, while Prasidh Krishna finished with a solitary scalp. South Africa gained an 11-run lead before the end of the day's play.

Dean Elgar (140*) and Marco Jansen (3*) will resume batting on Day 3. Team India bowlers will have to dismiss South Africa early to force their way back into the contest.

