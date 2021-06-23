WTC final: "Need a few apologies" - Michael Vaughan hits back at Indian fans who called him out for picking New Zealand as winners

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has hit back at the Indian fans who gave him a hard time online for picking New Zealand as the favourites to win the World Test Championship final.

Vaughan's tweet came after the Black Caps bowled out India for 170 runs to set up a target of 139 runs to win the illustrious ICC mace on the final day of the clash.

Michael Vaughan wrote on Twitter:

"I think I may need a few apologies from the thousands of Indian fans in a few hours for my awful prediction that NZ would win the Test championship final. #OnOn #TestChampionshipFinal"

Michael Vaughan had to face the wrath of the Indian fans for picking New Zealand as the winners of the World Test Championship days ahead of the summit clash. The former England cricketer, who is known for making controversial statements, had said that the Kiwis would be better prepared for the final game.

"It’s quite an obvious one for me, New Zealand will be better prepared and they’ll have more of a group of players who’ve played more cricket with the red ball, particularly the Duke ball here in the UK. New Zealand, all the way," Vaughan had said earlier to Spart Sport.

New Zealand need 139 runs to win the WTC final

As things stand, Michael Vaughan's prediction is turning into reality. The Black Caps banked on Tim Southee (4/48) and Trent Boult (3/39) to bowl out India cheaply within the first two sessions of the reserve day. They have now given themselves enough time to win the final tie.

Starting at 64/2, India were all out for 170 runs. They lost Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara to Kyle Jamieson earlier in the day before Boult and Southee knocked over India's batting. Rishabh Pant was the only Indian batter to show some intent playing a knock of 88-ball knock of 41 runs.

