WTC Final:"Ab to aadat si hai"- Fans troll India as New Zealand tail wags

India have conceded a lead of 32 runs as they bowled out New Zealand for 249 in their first innings. The pick of the bowlers was Mohammed Shami, who scalped four wickets and ensured India didn't concede too big a lead.
While India bowled out New Zealand before Tea on Day 5, their problem over dismissing the tail continued to haunt them. The last four wickets of New Zealand cost India 87 runs and they once again had to bow down in front of the wagging tail of the opposition.
India got off to a great start post lunch as Shami trapped the dangerous Colin de Grandhomme in front. But just then, their worst fears were realized as the New Zealand tail began to wag.
The likes of Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee played their shots and along with captain Kane Williamson, helped New Zealand take a crucial lead of 32 runs. Skipper Virat Kohli seemed to be running out of ideas after a point and the lower order of the Kiwis gathered some valuable runs.
However, there are two ways to look at every situation and even here, India might not be too dejected with a slender trail. With just four potential sessions left to play, the possibility of an India win seems a distant one.
But an Indian batting collapse in the second innings could well turn the balance of the Test in New Zealand's favor. It will be extremely crucial for the Indian openers to negotiate the early new ball burst by the Kiwi quicks. India will need to bat really well to make a match out of this.