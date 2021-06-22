WTC Final:"Ab to aadat si hai"- Fans troll India as New Zealand tail wags

India have conceded a lead of 32 runs as they bowled out New Zealand for 249 in their first innings. The pick of the bowlers was Mohammed Shami, who scalped four wickets and ensured India didn't concede too big a lead.

While India bowled out New Zealand before Tea on Day 5, their problem over dismissing the tail continued to haunt them. The last four wickets of New Zealand cost India 87 runs and they once again had to bow down in front of the wagging tail of the opposition.

Twitter reacts to India's bowling performance

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see the way Shami and other Indian bowlers bowled to bring India into a position where they could possibly have taken a first-innings lead.

However, they were disappointed by the way in which India were unable to dismiss the New Zealand tail cheaply. Some also took a dig at the Indian team for conceding a first innings lead despite having the Kiwis on the mat at one point. Here's how Twitter reacted:

India finding new, inventive ways to give runs to the tail — Dave (@CricketDave27) June 22, 2021

From 162/6 to 249 - tail wagged for Kiwis

and no surprise that it came against India. — Mani (@TweetsMani14) June 22, 2021

Going by Indian mythology, India’s tail should have wagged longer than New Zealand’s. :p #WTCFinal #WTC21 #INDvNZ — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) June 22, 2021

At Tea, New Zealand gets all-out for 249, with a lead of 32 runs. Brilliant from Indian bowlers to restrict them to 249 when they were 102/2 at a stage, but New Zealand’s tail contributed majorly, big task coming up for the India batters in third session.#INDvNZ #WTCFinal — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) June 22, 2021

When India fails to clean the tail and the opposition takes a healthy lead. #INDvNZ #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/BhnY6wvTwq — RaulTee (@rahul07uc) June 22, 2021

Bro everyone's tail wags against India. Not a big thing. Nothing to flex there — BALAJI (@deep_extracover) June 22, 2021

If India pulled the game their way before lunch, I'm afraid New Zealand pulled it back in the next session. They can now attack safe in the belief that there isn't enough time for India to set them a stiff target. From here it is about saving the game for India — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 22, 2021

Last 4 wickets for New Zealand adding 87 runs, for India the last 4 fell for 12 runs. Could be a crucial difference. But I am sure the Indian batsman will apply themselves nicely in the second innings.#WTC21final — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 22, 2021

Good hand from Southee but India does really well from 101-2 to get them done for 249. Solid Test match action. Only time isn’t perhaps there for a result unless one team collapses. #WTCFinal — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) June 22, 2021

The pain tailenders giving to India since 2018 - this has been the game deciding factor as well everytime - 87 runs in last 4 wickets in the WTC final. #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/7MyIlEGC7R — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 22, 2021

NZ after the fall of 6th wicket vs India - last three Tests

Wellington: 132/4 (216/6- 348)

Christchurch: 82/4 (153/6 - 235)

Southampton: 87/4 (162/6 - 249) #WTCFinal2021 #INDvsNZ — DEV TIWARI 🍁❣️ (@forever73Dev) June 22, 2021

India got off to a great start post lunch as Shami trapped the dangerous Colin de Grandhomme in front. But just then, their worst fears were realized as the New Zealand tail began to wag.

The likes of Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee played their shots and along with captain Kane Williamson, helped New Zealand take a crucial lead of 32 runs. Skipper Virat Kohli seemed to be running out of ideas after a point and the lower order of the Kiwis gathered some valuable runs.

However, there are two ways to look at every situation and even here, India might not be too dejected with a slender trail. With just four potential sessions left to play, the possibility of an India win seems a distant one.

But an Indian batting collapse in the second innings could well turn the balance of the Test in New Zealand's favor. It will be extremely crucial for the Indian openers to negotiate the early new ball burst by the Kiwi quicks. India will need to bat really well to make a match out of this.

Edited by Prem Deshpande