WTC Final: "Ashwin would be my first-choice spinner" - VVS Laxman

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman has picked Ravichandran Ashwin as his first-choice spinner for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in the coming week.

There has been a lot of debate about whether India should go in with three quicks and both the spinners in Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, or whether they should just play a solitary spinner, given the conditions in Southampton.

Speaking on 'Star Sports Cricket Connected', VVS Laxman explained why Ashwin would be his first-choice spin option against the Kiwis. The 46-year-old cited the off-spinner's domination of the likes of Steve Smith Down Under as the reason why he would pick Ashwin.

"Ashwin would be my first-choice spinner. The way he bowled in Australia, dominated the opposition's best batsman in Steve Smith and consistently got him out, it was one of the main reasons why India went on to win that Test series," VVS Laxman opined.

Ravindra Jadeja is a complete package for me: VVS Laxman

Ravindra Jadeja is batting as well as bowling. It's really good to see this, because it is very important for india a player like Ravi Jadeja is fully fit and have match practice. pic.twitter.com/8RFV3VbBuO — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 13, 2021

VVS Laxman believes Jadeja can be looked at as a complete all-rounder for the WTC final. Although his batting has improved by leaps and bounds over the past couple of years, Laxman feels Jadeja's ability to deceive batsmen on pitches that might not offer turn is something that makes him dangerous.

There was a time when Jadeja was ineffective on surfaces where there was no help for the spinners. But Laxman feels the all-rounder has improved his bowling and has taken the pitch out of the equation, making himself a world-class all-rounder.

"You can't forget Ravindra Jadeja either. He is not just a spinner who will bowl only in helpful conditions. Over the past couple of years he has improved immensely in beating the batsmen with his guile, his flight and variation and pace. I feel he is a complete package for me," VVS Laxman concluded.

