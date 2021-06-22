WTC Final: "Being joint winners is better than being the runners-up" - Salman Butt feels India and NZ will not take too many risks

Salman Butt feels India and New Zealand will not play very aggressive cricket in the remainder of the World Test Championship Final. Since the two teams will share the trophy in the event of a draw, Butt is of the opinion that ending the tournament as joint winners is better than settling for the runners-up position.

Speaking on his YouTube channel ahead of the fifth day of the ICC World Test Championship Final, the former Pakistan skipper shared his thoughts on the big game:

"Everyone expects both teams to play for a win, but I don't think they will play so aggressively that they end up losing. Remember that if this match ends in a draw, the trophy will be shared. So, in that case, both teams will become world number 1. Being joint winners is better than being the runners-up."

Salman Butt further pointed out that the conditions in Southampton were such that batters could not score runs quickly. If one of the two teams tried to play some big shots and aggregate runs faster, they could even lose all their wickets cheaply.

"A lot will depend on conditions and the teams' approach. The pitch for this game is such that collapses are frequent. It is very difficult for a new batsman to come and play some good strokes. If a team targets to score big in 40-50 overs, there is a chance that the entire side gets bundled out inside 30 overs," Salman Butt added.

It will not be so easy for any of the two teams to win in the remaining overs: Salman Butt

India took three wickets in the first session of Day 5 of the ICC World Test Championship Final

Salman Butt further said that even if 180-190 overs are bowled on Day 5 and the reserve day combined, a clear winner is unlikely to emerge from this match.

"I think a maximum of 180-190 overs are left in this game, counting the reserve day. Looking at the scores after Day 4, it will not be so easy for any of the two teams to win in the remaining overs," Salman Butt concluded.

India dominated the Blackcaps in the opening session of Day 5. Virat Kohli's men will look to take the vital first-innings lead and put some pressure on their opponents.

You can follow the live scorecard of the WTC Final right here.

