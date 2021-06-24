WTC Final: “Better team won in the conditions” – Ravi Shastri hails “deserved winners” New Zealand

Ravi Shastri congratulated New Zealand for becoming champions of the inaugural World Test Championship Final. The Team India head coach admitted the better team won the showpiece event.

The 59-year-old took to Twitter to share a congratulatory message for New Zealand, conceding the Blackcaps were worthy winners as their agonizing wait for a world title came to an end.

Better team won in the conditions. Deserved winners after the longest wait for a World Title. Classic example of Big things don't come easy. Well played, New Zealand. Respect. — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 24, 2021

New Zealand beat India in a closely contested final in Southampton, triumphing by eight wickets. The Kiwi bowlers set up the win, with the all-out pace attack making the most of the English conditions.

Ravi Shastri hailed New Zealand for getting on top of the conditions and beating India in the final. Ravi Shastri also highlighted New Zealand’s past record, claiming the Blackcaps deserved to win after falling short at the knockout stages in the last few years.

“Big daddy of all World Cups” – Ravi Shastri on WTC Final

Ahead of the big game, Ravi Shastri had hailed the stature of the World Test Championship Final while speaking to the broadcasters

"It's the 'big daddy of all World Cups'. I've played the 1983 World Cup, commentated on a few of them but this one is the biggest of them all. It's the toughest format, the biggest format and the job satisfaction is maximum. There are a lot of big players who've not got their hands on a World Cup, so playing in a big final is always special. To keep the team at number one for five years is a massive achievement," Shastri said.

Having been the head coach of Team India for several years now, Ravi Shastri is running out of time as he attempts to win an ICC trophy with the side. With his contract up soon, the upcoming T20 World Cup may be his final chance to win an ICC event as Team India's head coach.

