WTC Final: Brett Lee explains why New Zealand have a slight advantage over India

Brett Lee previewed the inaugural World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand. The former Australian cricketer feels New Zealand have a slight advantage as the English conditions are similar to what the Kiwis experience back home.

The WTC Final has been a hot topic of discussion in the last few weeks. The build-up to the showpiece event, to be contested between India and New Zealand, has seen various pundits put forth their expert opinion. New Zealand will have adequate match practice going into the final, while Virat Kohli has repeatedly claimed his team will be up to the task despite getting less game time in England.

Brett Lee feels New Zealand are favorites for the WTC final

Brett Lee sat down with the ICC for an interview, where the speedster opened up on his favorites for the final.

“I am thinking though with the experience of New Zealand because they have bowled in conditions which are similar back home, you talk about the ball moving around, you talk about something in the wicket, there will be a bit of something, it may be conducive to fast bowling, to swing bowling. So that is where I think that the Kiwis might have an advantage purely from that fact,” Brett Lee claimed.

Despite backing New Zealand’s bowlers, Brett Lee feels batsmen from both sides are equipped to deal with the threat posed by a swinging ball. He admitted the India vs New Zealand clash at Southampton is too close to call.

“It is a tough one, you would have to see which bowlers can produce on this surface. And when you spoke about the Indian Test line-up, that will be on show; they have got some amazing talent as do the Kiwis. So, I think it is pretty evenly matched there.

Lee put a heavy emphasis on the batting aspect of the match but feels it will be down to the bowlers to decide the final outcome of the final.

From a batting point of view, both sides have got batsmen that can play against swing bowling. But I think it comes down to bowling. I think whichever team bowls best will win the Test match final,” Brett Lee suggested.

Brett Lee has his say on Williamson vs Kohli

The 44-year-old also touched upon the skillsets possessed by the two captains. Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli have contrasting captaincy skills, which gives fans a fascinating plotline to follow throughout the fixture. Brett Lee agrees Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson have different leadership styles. He then went on to dissect their skills and gave his opinion on what sets the two greats apart.

“Yeah, they are different. Kane is a lot more conservative without being boring. He has got a great cricket brain. I spent a fair bit of time with Kane recently and enjoy his company. I think he has got a wonderful cricket brain. I admire his level of calmness.

Lee feels there is a general misconception about Williamson's captaincy.

And that is why I said that he is not a boring captain. He is a conservative captain, but attacks when he needs to. And he attacks when he feels it is right. Because he is patient, and it works for him and his team. Look at the other side of the ledger, and you look at Kohli, he is more of an aggressive captain,” Brett Lee concluded.

Neither Kane Williamson nor Virat Kohli have had much luck with ICC events. The upcoming WTC Final offers them a chance at redemption, and it will be interesting to see which cricketing brain comes out on top.

