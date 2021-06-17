WTC final: Deep Dasgupta picks his India playing XI for the summit clash

Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta has picked two spinners, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, in his playing XI for the WTC final against New Zealand in Southampton, which starts on June 18 (Friday).

With one day to go for the summit clash, the excitement is on an all-time high. Many former cricketers and experts have picked India's ideal playing XI according to the conditions in Southampton. Deep Dasgupta is the latest addition to the bandwagon.

The cricketer-turned-commentator had the same batting unit as everyone else. However, Dasgupta went with the two-spinner strategy instead of going with four pacers and one spinner.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Deep Dasgupta said:

"If you play four seamers, invariably one bowler will be underbowled. Generally, the fourth pacer gets to bowl only 8-10 overs while the other three bowlers shoulder most of the responsibility.

"The other problem is that none of the medium pacers who are in the squad are equipped to bat at No.8, which makes it a long tail.

"The second is that Ashwin and Jadeja are India's strength across the conditions. Ashwin has bowed really well in the last few series, including the SENA countries. Also the presence of a couple of left-handers in the New Zealand line-up works in favour of Ashwin."

Ishant Sharma will play ahead of Mohammed Siraj: Deep Dasgupta

Siraj has emerged as a potential candidate to partner Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI for the WTC final ahead of Ishant Sharma.

But Deep Dasgupta believes Ishant, who picked up three wickets in the intra-squad game, must get a nod ahead because of his experience.

Ishant Sharma (in BCCI TV) said "It has been an emotional journey in WTC, it's as big as ODI WC final, Kohli has told it's the hard work of last 2 years. We had to work harder due to COVID, we were under pressure then won a tough series in Australia then England series victory". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 12, 2021

"Siraj has done exceedingly well in Australia and whenever he has got any opportunities. But I will go with Ishant for his big-match temperament and experiment.

"Technically speaking, Ishant is a bit different from the other bowlers as he swings the ball in the air. He also has a tremendous record against left-handers bowling round the wicket which can be handy."

Deep Dasgupta's playing XI for WTC final:

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

