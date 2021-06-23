WTC Final: "Delighted to deliver for India on day 5" - Mohammed Shami recalls happy memories of Southampton

The Hampshire Bowl in Southampton has been a happy hunting ground for Team India fast bowler Mohammed Shami.

During the 2019 World Cup, Shami produced one of his best ODI performances, picking up a four-wicket haul, including a hat-trick against Afghanistan at Southampton. Exactly two years down the line, Mohammed Shami delivered another stunning performance in the ongoing WTC final, scalping four wickets against New Zealand.

The fast bowler from Bengal stated that both performances will remain close to his heart. He wrote on Instagram:

Southampton has brought happy memories for me both in white and red ball. The 2019 World Cup hat-trick remains a favorite but delighted to deliver for #TeamIndia on Day 5 when we needed the most. The bowling group put in a lot of efforts.

Shami's four wickets on day 5 helped India crawl back in the WTC final after the Black Caps dominated the minimum play that happened in the first four days.

Riding on Mohammed Shami (4/76) and Ishant Sharma's (3 for 48) impressive bowling performances, India managed to restrict New Zealand to 249, conceding a first-innings lead of 32 runs.

My thinking has always been to attack: Mohammed Shami

At a virtual press conference after the fifth day’s play, Mohammed Shami said that he always looks to attack whenever he is brought to bowl.

That ball by Shami to Watling.....the kind that will be remembered after this game is done and dusted. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 22, 2021

“Whenever the team has needed me, and I have been given any responsibility, I have given my hundred per cent. My thinking has always been to attack whenever I am brought on to pick up wickets. I obviously have a discussion with the captain about where he wants me to bowl. After that, I work on the same and try to maintain a proper line and length," Shami said.

India v New Zealand - ICC World Test Championship Final: Day 5

Mohammed Shami looked in good rhythm on day 5 at the Hampshire Bowl. While there were chances of picking up a five-wicket haul, the fast bowler noted that he has no regrets over missing the landmark. He said:

“No, I have no regrets. You are playing for your country, and every moment of representing the nation in the sport gives you a proud feeling. When you work as a unit, sometimes you get tired, sometimes you have to bowl long spells. I have never felt bad about not picking up a five-for or that sort. I don’t think on that line at all. It all depends on your hard work and your luck. As a sportsman, what matters is that you must remain positive throughout.”

India will resume play on Day 6 at 64/2 with Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara on the pitch.

Edited by Diptanil Roy