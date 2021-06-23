WTC Final: Dinesh Karthik gives weather update for Day 6 at Southampton

Indian batsman and commentator Dinesh Karthik has made quite a name for himself as the 'weatherman' for the WTC final, giving fans daily updates all the way from Southampton. The 36-year-old once again took to social media to reveal the weather for the final day's play at the Hampshire Bowl.

Day 6 will be the reserve day as was decided by the ICC to make up for the loss of time due to rain during the WTC final. And, according to Karthik, the forecast is bright and sunny and all of the 98 overs are expected to be completed.

We are clear for the FINAL Day! 🌞

This has been the best weather so far I've been here.



Final assignment for Weatherman DK ✅#WTCFinal #WTC21final pic.twitter.com/PUUEM7rb69 — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 23, 2021

This will come as a relief to fans who have been frustrated by the rain interruption in the WTC final so far that washed out two full days of cricket.

Click here to view Dinesh Karthik's Instagram story.

WTC final hangs in balance ahead of Day 6

Despite losing a considerable amount of time in the WTC final, all three results are still mathematically possible before the start of the reserve day. New Zealand started Day 5 on 102-2 and would have hoped to take a big first innings lead.

However, some brilliant bowling from Mohammed Shami coupled with some excellent field placing and bowling changes by skipper Virat Kohli ensured New Zealand just took a slender lead of 32 runs. The tail of the opposition once again gave the Indian team a bit of frustration.

India did lose a couple of wickets thanks to some sensational swing bowling from Tim Southee. But with captain Kohli and the experienced Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease, they will hope to build on a lead of 32 runs.

New Zealand can win the WTC final if they trigger an Indian batting collapse and then chase down the target. However, even India have a chance for victory if they bat well for two sessions and then hang a carrot for New Zealand to entice them to go for the chase.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee