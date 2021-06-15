WTC Final: "Even if India lose this match, they won't be an inferior side" - Aakash Chopra

Former India opener and cricket analyst Akash Chopra believes a loss in the World Test Championship (WTC) final would not make the Virat Kohli-led side “an inferior team.”

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Chopra claimed the lack of equal preparation for the two teams does not make it a fair test of a team’s ability and skills.

“The fact is that India has been the No.1 Test side for the last four or five years. And this is a one-off Test match,” Chopra opined.

“If it were to be a three-match series, India would likely come out on top," claims Aakash Chopra

The Kiwis head to Southampton on the back of a resounding win against England in the recently concluded two-match Test series. The 1-0 win has experts tilting the WTC's final outcome in favour of Kane Williamson's side.

Aakash Chopra, however, suggested it was more important to look at the bigger picture and pointed to India's stellar Test record over the last few years.

"I understand the importance of the WTC and am not downplaying it, but even if India were to lose this match, they won’t be an inferior side. Because they’ve been the No. 1 side the last several years,” said the former India opener.

As per Moneycontrol’s report, India coach Ravi Shastri wanted the WTC final to be played in a best-of-three format.

“If it were to be a three-match series, India would likely come out on top, because you’d expect the better team to win. And everything has to be absolutely equal (for a fair contest), right? If New Zealand get to play two Test matches before the final, so should India. So it (the final) won’t be a true reflection of how good a team is,” said Aakash Chopra.

After the WTC final, India will take on England in a grueling five-match Test series, which starts on August 4. Meanwhile, a separate Indian squad minus the big names will tour Sri Lanka for a limited series comprising of three ODIs and as many T20Is.

India's WTC squad

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

