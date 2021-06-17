WTC final: First look of Southampton pitch revealed, India vs. New Zealand wicket has green covering

Isa Guha gave fans a sneak peek into the surface for the India vs. New Zealand clash, with the pitch sporting a green covering.

The cricketer-turned-commentator uploaded a picture of the playing surface on Twitter, suggesting the wicket for the India vs. New Zealand game needs a shave.

1st look at Inaugral men’s test championship wicket. Needs a shave #WorldTestChampionship #ICCWTCFinal pic.twitter.com/n95THnb7lx — Isa Guha (@isaguha) June 17, 2021

How the surface will play out has dominated headlines in the build-up to the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final. With the summit clash just a few hours away, Isa Guha shared a picture of the playing surface.

Although the presenter shared a picture that seems to have been taken from the stands, one can see that the wicket has a healthy green cover, suggesting it is likely to favor the quicks.

The first look of the playing surface also holds in line with comments made by Southampton head groundsman Simon Lee earlier this week. Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, he gave insight into the playing surface for the India vs. New Zealand final.

“Pitch preparation for this Test is a little simpler as we are a neutral venue, we are guided by the ICC, but we all want is a good pitch that offers an even contest between the teams. For me personally, I just want to get something out that has some pace, bounce and carry in the pitch.”

Pitch will play a huge role in India vs. New Zealand team selection

📸 📸 How's that for a Team Picture ahead of the #WTC21 Final! 👌 👌



Drop a message in the comments below 👇 & wish #TeamIndia! 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/j0RQUVpYyu — BCCI (@BCCI) June 17, 2021

If the pitch stays as it is, both India and New Zealand may be tempted to play an extra seamer.

New Zealand are best equipped to make full use of the fast bowling-friendly conditions, as it allows them to play Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and Neil Wagner in unison along with Colin de Grandhomme as an all-rounder.

India would be wary of playing two spinners if the pitch stays the same, with many suggesting they should play an extra seamer in English conditions.

