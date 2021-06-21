WTC final: Former cricketers miffed with ICC's one reserve day rule

The ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final has seen former India and New Zealand cricketers criticize the ICC’s decision of having just one reserve day instead of allowing the game to go the distance with the full 450 overs.

Sanjay Bangar, the former India batting coach, VVS Laxman, and Kiwi pacer Shane Bond shed their thoughts on the summit clash.

Laxman opined that ICC “did not get the rules right” on Star Sports.

“It’s very sad for the fans. I think the ICC did not get the rules right. All said and done, you want a champion.

“With so much time available, I’m sure they could have at least allowed 90 overs in 5 days to complete 450 overs. That’s something I would have expected from ICC. We were excited that there is a reserve day but I’m not sure whether the game can finish (even with the reserve day) if the rain continues.”

Expert opinion: Shane Bond predicts an NZ win in WTC

Shane Bond felt the WTC final would ideally be a draw

Bond agreed with Laxman about the completion of the game. At the time of writing, Day 4 is yet to start with rain playing spoilsport.

Bond reckoned both teams would want to win, but the weather delays meant a draw would be a possibility. However, he also did not rule out the possibility of a New Zealand win in the WTC final.

“Both teams wanna play to win. The other thing is that the pitch is offering so much to the bowlers that even if you have three-four days of play, we could find a result. If the weather delays go on for long, sometimes it means only one team can win if New Zealand bat well after the rain finishes, it puts them in the best position but I’m with VVS, however long it takes, I’d like to see 450 overs and one team come out on top.”

Sanjay Bangar felt that even a target of 150-160 would be a stern challenge for the Kiwis on the last day of the WTC final.

“I agree with the suggestions. Even if India manage to give a target of 160, it’s going to be difficult on this wicket.

"Yesterday we saw how the ball just took off at times, [Devon] Conway took some nasty hits on the gloves, even Williamson. So, all these things will come into the picture plus the enormity of the occasion and the desire to get your hands on the trophy I think it’s going to be an emotional last two days.”

WTC final so far

Day four of the #WTC21 Final has been abandoned due to persistent rain ⛈️#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/QvKvzQCphG — ICC (@ICC) June 21, 2021

India's WTC run was not off to a great start as they were dismissed for just 217 in the first innings. Virat Kohli (44) and Ajinkya Rahane (49) top-scored for India as Kyle Jamieson's fifer sunk the side.

In reply, New Zealand was 101 for 2 with Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor at the crease.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar