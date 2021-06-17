WTC Final: "Hopefully, the World Test Championship trophy is coming home" - Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly hopes Virat Kohli and his men will bring the ICC World Test Championship trophy to India. Although the BCCI President is looking forward to an Indian win, he believes New Zealand will give the Indian team a run for their money.

In an interview with Aaj Tak ahead of the inaugural World Test Championship Final, Ganguly gave his views on the big match. He opined that the current Blackcaps squad was the best he had seen in the last three decades.

When asked if India can win the first-ever ICC World Test Championship just as the Indian team won the first ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, Sourav Ganguly replied:

"Hopefully, the ICC World Test Championship trophy is coming home. But India is playing against New Zealand, a team that is in its best form. I have followed New Zealand cricket for a while, and if you ask me, this is the best New Zealand team in the last 30-35 years. They have a balanced lineup, and they recently beat England in England."

The Indian team has played very good cricket in the last two years: Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly (L) heaped praise on the Indian cricket team (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

In the same interview, Sourav Ganguly appreciated the Indian team's performance in the last couple of years. In Ganguly's view, skipper Virat Kohli would be very proud to captain this Indian squad in the WTC Final.

"I think Virat Kohli will be very happy and proud to lead the Indian cricket team for the first time in an ICC World Test Championship Final. This team has played very good cricket in the last two years, which is the reason why they have qualified for the final.

"I think when the team takes the field in Southampton, they will have a different confidence because it is a very big stage," Sourav Ganguly said.

India and New Zealand will square off in the inaugural World Test Championship Final from June 18 to 22 at the Ageas Bowl. Both teams will look forward to becoming the first ICC World Test champions.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee