WTC final: How many overs are left on the final day?

The WTC final will enter into its sixth day and such has been the arm-wrestle between both India and New Zealand that all three results are still possible. Rain, damp outfield and bad light have frustrated cricket fans the world over, but the cricket played by both sides in this WTC final is a testament to the steel and resolve of the two teams.

India head into the final day 32 runs ahead with 8 wickets in the bag. If light permits and if there are no delays owing to inclement weather, we will be able to get in 98 overs of play. The conditions still favor the bowlers but with Virat Kohli and Chesteshwar Pujara on the pitch, India have their best Test batsmen out in the middle to counter the Kiwi bowling.

Virat Kohli and Pujara looked comfortable in the final 15 minutes of the fifth day but they will be well aware of the challenges at hand on the reserve day.

A Kane Williamson defensive masterclass in WTC final

Captain Kane was brilliant in the WTC final

The Indian bowlers were relentless on the fifth day but they were met by an immovable Kane Williamson. He scored just seven runs in the first session, but he made sure New Zealand had all but staved off defeat.

The lower order then came in and swung their bats around as New Zealand ended the first innings with a lead of 32 runs in the WTC final.

Tim Southee stepped up with the ball and trapped Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma with the inducker to wrestle the momentum towards the Kiwis in the final phase of the fifth day. With 98 overs still available on the final day, all the three results are still possible.

A cracking day of Test cricket, befitting the WTC final, awaits us in Southampton.

