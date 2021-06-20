WTC Final: "I have seen play being called off when it's never that dark where you cannot see the ball"- Sanjay Manjrekar

The third day of the WTC Final began earlier today, but the first innings of the match has not culminated yet. Less than 70 overs were possible on the first two days of the WTC Final in Southampton, courtesy of rain and bad light.

After seeing the bad light stop the play on Day 2 of the WTC Final, former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar opined that the rules to interrupt the game because of bad light should be 'more reasonable.'

Manjrekar, who now works as a commentator and cricket expert, told ESPNCricinfo that he had seen a few matches where officials interrupted the proceedings, citing bad light even when the ball was visible.

"I have covered the game at the ground on many occasions and the play has been called off, it's never that dark where you cannot see the ball," Sanjay Manjrekar said.

"The rules can be a little bit reasonable. The concept of bad light is that you are so much at a disadvantage that a batsman cannot see the ball and they could get out or could get hurt. But that yardstick is now completely gone," he added.

'Rules on bad light can be bit more reasonable': Sanjay Manjrekar https://t.co/gIjDqtE6UN — Hindustan Times (@HindustanTimes) June 20, 2021

Sanjay Manjrekar also said he hoped the fans would get a clear winner in the inaugural WTC Final.

Kyle Jamieson's five-wicket haul gives New Zealand the upper hand in the WTC Final

Kyle Jamieson has become the first bowler to take a five-wicket haul in WTC Final

India batted decently on Day 2 before bad light forced the umpires to end the day early. Unfortunately, Virat Kohli's men could not continue in the same vein on Day 3.

Kyle Jamieson has troubled India a lot in Southampton. He began the day by dismissing Virat Kohli for his overnight score of 44. Soon after, he picked up the wicket of Rishabh Pant. Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin batted well in the middle but they could not convert their starts into big scores as they lost their wickets to Neil Wagner and Tim Southee, respectively.

Jamieson then returned and dismissed Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah off successive deliveries to complete his five-wicket haul. Trent Boult sent Ravindra Jadeja back to the pavilion on the first ball of the 93rd over as India ended the first innings of the WTC Final with 217 runs.

It will be interesting to see how the Blackcaps perform with the bat in their first innings. You can follow the live scorecard of the WTC Final right here.

Looking forward for Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy! - Yuvraj Singh in an exclusive Interview with SK

Edited by Prem Deshpande