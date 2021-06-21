WTC final: ICC to sell reserve day tickets at a reduced price

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to reduce the ticket prices for the reserve day of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton.

The ICC has added a reserve day (June 23) to ensure a 'full five days of play' in the WTC final. The reserve day (at maximum) will comprise 330 minutes or 83 overs.

ICC confirmed that the Reserve day or 6th Day has Officially came into play in WTC Final. #INDvsNZ — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 18, 2021

A PTI report has quoted an ICC official saying:

"Yes, the prices of the tickets for the sixth day will be reduced. It's a standard practice for Test matches played in United Kingdom. Since the Test match is only open to UK residents, ICC is following the same guidelines."

For the summit clash, the tickets are priced at three slabs -- GBP 150 (INR 15,444), GBP 100 (INR 10,296), and GBP 75 (INR 7722). The reduced price rates will be GBP 100 (INR 10,296), GBP 75 (INR 7722), and GBP 50 (INR 5148).

Former cricketers take a jibe at ICC after rain plays spoilsport in the WTC final

After a complete washout on the opening day of the WTC final, the second day saw 64.4 overs being bowled. Only 76.3 overs were possible on the third day on Sunday.

Lunch has been taken at the Hampshire Bowl with no play in the first session on Day 4️⃣.#TeamIndia #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/ltrWfhFiNV — BCCI (@BCCI) June 21, 2021

The morning session of Day 4 has also been washed out due to inclement weather forcing the umpires to take lunch.

Former cricketer VVS Laxman believes the ICC did not have the right rules in place as both teams would want to win the WTC final after two years of intense competition.

“It’s very sad for the fans. I think ICC did not get the rules right. All said and done, you want a champion,” Laxman said on Star Sports.

“With so much time available, I’m sure they could have at least allowed 90 overs in 5 days to complete 450 overs. That’s something I would have expected from ICC. We were excited that there is a reserve day but I’m not sure whether the game can finish (even with the reserve day) if the rain continues.”

Former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond believes the chances of a draw or a New Zealand win are higher in the WTC final because of the rain delays.

“Both teams wanna play to win. The other thing is that the pitch is offering so much to the bowlers that even if you have three-four days of play, we could find a result. If the weather delays go on for long, sometimes it means only one team can win if New Zealand bat well after the rain finishes, it puts them in the best position to win the WTC final but I’m with VVS, however long it takes, I’d like to see 450 overs and one team come out on top.”

