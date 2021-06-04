WTC Final: "India will have a huge advantage in strong spin department"- Rashid Latif

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Rashid Latif believes India will have an advantage in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against the Kiwis because of their strong spin department.

The 52-year-old pointed out the all-round ability of quality Indian spinners like Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. Their batting gives Virat Kohli an option to go in with five bowling options and enough depth with the bat.

Latif also feels that the pitch at Southampton has historically supported the spinners and that India might thrive in spin-friendly conditions. He believes New Zealand might struggle if they are unable to tackle these quality Indian spinners.

In a video on the YouTube channel 'My Master Cricket Coach', Rashid Latif explained how conditions in Southampton might play into the hands of India.

"The huge advantage that India will have is their strong spin department. Both Jadeja and Ashwin have the ability to bat and are great spin bowlers. Spinners will have a role to play in Southampton. These spinners from both ends can make things difficult for New Zealand if they can extract a bit of spin from the wicket," Latif stated.

Cloud covering could give NZ the edge over India: Rashid Latif

20 Days To Go For The Greatest Test Match Ever 👑 #WTCFinal #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/dHkneGV677 — RCB Trends™ (@TrendRCB) May 29, 2021

Rashid Latif also shed light on how conditions could significantly affect the balance of power in the WTC final. New Zealand are already playing a two-match Test series against England and it would help them get acclimatized with conditions better.

Moreover, Latif reckons if there is enough cloud covering, the conditions might be similar for the Kiwis back home and this could give their pacers the extra bit of zip to run through the Indian batting line-up.

"Both teams are strong, but New Zealand will have the advantage since they are playing already against England. Their batting also clicks well in such conditions. If there is a cloud covering in Southampton, New Zealand will have the advantage," Latif concluded.

