WTC Final: "It's been boiling hot in Southampton; both Ashwin and Jadeja will play" - Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar has backed both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to start the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. The legendary batsman feels the dry and sunny conditions at Southampton will be conducive to spin bowling.

The 71-year-old is part of the commentary team for the WTC final and is in Southampton ahead of the marquee event. Sunil Gavaskar has used the time to assess the conditions and spoke to PTI about India’s playing eleven for the final.

“In Southampton, it's been boiling hot over the last few days so the pitch will definitely be dry and help spin as the match progresses, so yes both Ashwin and Jadeja will play,” Gavaskar claimed.

Both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were included in India’s 15-man squad for the WTC final on Tuesday. While many have advised India to go with a four-man pace attack, India are likely to stick with Ravindra Jadeja at No. 7 and Ravichandran Ashwin at No. 8.

Sunil Gavaskar batted for the duo’s inclusion, explaining how their presence will strengthen India’s batting for the final.

“That (Ashwin and Jadeja together) also gives depth to the batting as well as give a fine balance to the bowling attack. For the series later (vs England) much will depend on the weather and pitch conditions,” Gavaskar said.

Sunil Gavaskar feels lack of match practice not a problem for India

The third day of intra-squad match simulation was about settling down & finding that rhythm. 👍 👍 #TeamIndia



Here's a brief recap 🎥 👇 pic.twitter.com/WByZoIxzT6 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 14, 2021

Much has been said about India’s lack of match practice compared to New Zealand’s in the build-up to the final. While India will play their first Test in months when they come up against the Blackcaps, the Kiwis have already got up to speed with an impressive series win against England.

But Sunil Gavaskar cited India’s experience of playing in England and their recent intra-squad match simulation, suggesting Virat Kohli’s men will be up to the task at The Rose Bowl.

“(In) today's tours there are barely one or two practice games before the Test series begins and the Indian team has had intra-squad matches so they have had that practice. The team is a good blend of youth and experience and most of the players have been to England several times so they know the conditions and what to expect,' Sunil Gavaskar concluded.

India take on New Zealand in the much-awaited WTC final on June 18, with the match beginning at 3:30 PM IST.

Edited by Sai Krishna