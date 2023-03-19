"WTC final ka trailer"- Top 10 memes after Team India's skittled out for 117 in 2nd ODI vs Australia

Team India's batting line-up collapsed like a pack of cards for just 117 in the second ODI against Australia on Sunday, March 19, in Vizag.

Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bowl in the contest. Mitchell Starc continued from where he left off in the first ODI, which the hosts won. He extracted swing and looked lethal with the new ball as he dismissed Shubman Gill for a duck off the third ball of the innings.

Rohit Sharma (13) tried to hit his way out of trouble but perished in the process. Suryakumar Yadav once again departed for a golden duck as his lean run of form in the ODI format continued.

Virat Kohli (31) tried to stabilize things by holding one end while Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul also returned to the pavilion. Nathan Ellis, however, delivered a massive blow to India by dismissing Kohli in the 16th over.

Ravindra Jadeja (16) and Axar Patel (29*) tried to arrest the flow of wickets for a while, but Aussie bowlers proved to be too hot to handle. Mitchell Starc ended up with a five-wicket haul, while Sean Abbott scalped three wickets. Australian openers Travis Head (51*) and Mitchell Marsh (66*) powered their side to a 10-wicket victory in just 11 overs.

Fans were extremely disappointed after the Indian batters' dismal showing in the second ODI. They trolled them by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here is a collection of the best memes after the game:

"We didn't apply ourselves with the bat"- Team India captain Rohit Sharma

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma reflected on the disappointing loss. He reckoned that the batters did not apply themselves and failed to put enough runs on the board. Sharma pointed out that losing wickets at regular intervals at the start dented their progress in the first innings.

He said:

"We didn't apply ourselves with the bat. Always knew that it wasn't enough runs on the board. It wasn't a 117 total pitch at all. We lost wickets at crucial junctures and didn't let ourselves to get more runs. Could have been a possibility for sure. After we lost Shubman early, myself and Virat got 30 runs quickly. However, after I got out, there were a couple of quick wickets."

He added:

"(About Mitch Starc) Quality bowler, no doubt about that. He has been doing it for years with the new ball. He bowled according to his strengths and we have to play accordingly. We were kept guessing as to whether the ball is coming in or going across."

India and Australia will face off in the series decider on Wednesday (March 22) in Chennai.

