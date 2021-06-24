WTC final: “Kane Williamson definitely in front of Virat Kohli at this stage” - Brad Hogg

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has paid a huge compliment to New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, placing him above his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli among current Test batsmen.

Williamson followed up on his 49 in the first innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final with a defiant 52* in the second, guiding his team to an eight-wicket victory. In comparison, Kohli made 44 and 13 in his two visits to the crease, as India crumbled around him in both innings.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Hogg stated that Williamson’s performance in the WTC final puts him above Kohli among the best current batsmen in the longer format of the game. He said:

“I think Kane Williamson is definitely in front of Virat Kohli at this stage with the way that he conducted himself at this stage. Both teams and captains led their teams very well.”

No combination has scored more international runs together for New Zealand than these two 🏏 #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/vy0tH1WI6v — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 23, 2021

Praising the New Zealand captain, the former Australian bowler pointed out that Williamson’s knock came under extreme pressure in the second innings. But the right-handed batsman never gave the Indian bowlers any chance. Hogg added:

“That innings came under extreme pressure on the final day, where India were giving everything they possibly could at the best batsman. (Jasprit) Bumrah found his rhythm. He was dangerous, beat the outside edge. (Mohammed) Shami was at his best and there was spin as well. Kane Williamson covered everything that was thrown at him. India could not get past his defences."

Hogg continued:

"It was a rash shot when he got dropped at the very end when he was trying to finish off the game. But, up until then, just the way he handled the pressure, he probably has to be the best batsman going around at the moment at Test match level because of that performance in a World Test Championship (WTC) final."

"It's a special feeling" - Kane Williamson on winning inaugural WTC

High praise for @BLACKCAPS from one of their greatest of all time, following their #WTC21 triumph 🏆 pic.twitter.com/K3CgIYCj6o — ICC (@ICC) June 24, 2021

Speaking after New Zealand were crowned the inaugural champions of the WTC, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson described the feeling as a special one. He also admitted that it was nice to win an ICC title, having faltered at the final hurdle in the last few years.

New Zealand finished runners-up in the 2015 and 2019 World Cup. Williamson admitted:

"It's a special feeling. It's nice to get one under the belt. I'd like to thank Virat and the Indian team. The heart that our team showed was commendable. It's the first time we have come away with a world title and the 22 players who played a big part in getting across the line deserve all the appreciation. This will be remembered for a long time."

After New Zealand lost their openers to Ravichandran Ashwin, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor (47*) added an unbroken 96-run for the third wicket to guide the Kiwis home in the WTC final.

A brilliant display of fast bowling and a calculated chase under pressure lifted @BLACKCAPS to glory in the #WTC21 Final 🏆https://t.co/fNddQLP8Ir — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2021

