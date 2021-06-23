WTC final: "Can't get a team out by preplanning" - Mohammed Shami on prospect of bowling out New Zealand on Day 6

Mohammed Shami is not looking too far ahead in the World Test Championship (WTC) final even as Day 5 ended with the match piquantly poised. After a field day in Southampton, he asserted that 'anything can happen' on Wednesday and the team is solely focussed on accruing as many runs as possible.

Mohammed Shami was the unchallenged star of India's bowling on Day 5. The right-handed pacer was on the money from the start and troubled the New Zealand batters with his disciplined lengths and incisive seam movement. He was the highest wicket-taker with 4 scalps, at the cost of 76 runs from 26 overs.

"See, you can't define that [how many overs they need to bowl out New Zealand] in a Test match. Anything can happen in the conditions we have here in England. You can't get a team out by preplanning. For that, we'll need some time and some runs behind us first," Shami said in reply to Sportskeeda's query.

Shami to Watling 5 years apart pic.twitter.com/vZjGPvtMEs — KiII Bill Pandey (@93off58) June 22, 2021

Despite Mohammed Shami's spell, India couldn't stop New Zealand from taking a substantial 32-run lead in the first innings. The day ended with India being identically 32 runs ahead of New Zealand's score, with skipper Virat Kohli (8 off 12) and Cheteshwar Pujara (12 off 55) standing guard at the crease.

We can't think too much because of the time lost due to rain: Mohammed Shami

Stumps in Southampton 🏏



India finish the day on 64/2, with a lead of 32! Tim Southee claimed the wickets of the openers.#WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ | https://t.co/nz8WJ8wKfC pic.twitter.com/qlKrCVGAJn — ICC (@ICC) June 22, 2021

When asked whether India will go for a win or draw on Wednesday, Mohammed Shami said that the rain-inflicted disturbances haven't left the team much time to think and they can only take the match as it comes.

"There's no such discussion in the team because the second innings has just started and we have to make some runs first and then think about it. A lot of time has been wasted due to rain, so we can't think too much and can just try to score as many runs as possible and accordingly give them [New Zealand] the time to bat again," he added.

Considering the bowler-friendly conditions, anything above 200 will be a challenging target for New Zealand. India will have to score at a brisk rate on Wednesday to give the bowlers enough overs to have a crack at the New Zealand batting lineup.

