WTC Final: "New Zealand played better cricket, deserve to be the champions" - Harbhajan Singh

Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes New Zealand were the better side and deservedly won the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship.

Kane Williamson & Co thumped India by eight wickets at the Rose Bowl to win the ultimate battle of Test supremacy. Harbhajan believes the Black Caps were in the driver's seat right from the onset and played far better than Virat Kohli-led India.

The @BLACKCAPS dressing room the moment Ross Taylor hit the winning runs in the #WTC21 Final 📹 pic.twitter.com/FAO5vuYGd8 — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2021

"New Zealand played far better than team India and they deserve to be champions. They bowled beautifully, it was a crucial toss to win and they won it. From there onwards, they were in the driver's seat. They got India out for 217 and then very cheaply in the second innings," Harbhajan Singh told India Today.

Chasing a target of 139 runs after bowling out India for 170 in the second innings, New Zealand rode on Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor's unbeaten 96-run stand to go over the line.

Playing two Test matches against England ahead of WTC final benefitted them: Harbhajan Singh

The Kiwi batters looked in no problem on a wicket where the Indians struggled to score runs. Harbhajan Singh feels playing two Tests against England in the lead up to the WTC final worked wonders for Williamson and his side.

No combination has scored more international runs together for New Zealand than these two 🏏 #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/vy0tH1WI6v — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 23, 2021

On the other hand, India played an intra-squad game to prepare for the big clash.

"It benefitted them, being there in England, playing those two Test matches. They understood those conditions better than the Indians. They were deserving candidates," Harbhajan Singh said.

"When you play among each other, it's never those kind of intense games. But when you play against a County side, you will play at your best and you know what needs to be done to win those games. India could have definitely gone a little earlier," the 40-year-old added.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava