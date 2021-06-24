WTC Final: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson poses with ICC Test Championship mace

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was seen posing with the illustrious ICC Test Championship mace, a day after beating India in the World Test Championship final.

The Black Caps rode put on an all-round show to thump India by eight wickets at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton to win the battle for Test supremacy. Jubilant Kiwi cricketers were seen posing with the ICC Test Championship mace following the game.

On June 24 (Thursday), the ICC shared a couple of photographs of Kane Williamson posing with the trophy. They captioned the post:

"Photo sessions with the #WTC21 winning captain, Kane Williamson. The @BLACKCAPS star with the mace at the historic Hambledon Cricket Club."

📸 Photo sessions with the #WTC21 winning captain, Kane Williamson.



The @BLACKCAPS star with the mace at the historic Hambledon Cricket Club.

Hambledon Cricket Club, based in rural Hampshire, is one of the oldest cricket clubs in England and is famous for organising matches in the 18th century.

Special feeling to get over the line: Kane Williamson after WTC win

Kane Williamson described the victory over India in the WTC final as a 'special feeling' after missing out on a couple of close opportunities and said:

"Certainly it is a very special feeling. A couple of close ones and then to get one [final win is special]. We've been involved in a couple of finals previously. I suppose the first one [2015] was one-sided, the second one was pretty interesting, and this feeling is a bit different to those, which is great. I know the guys will celebrate that.

Kane Williamson added:

"2019 was a great occasion and a brilliant game of cricket as well. But obviously, it's a slightly different feeling, being on the right side of the result for us, and also a part of a great game of cricket and a great occasion, the first official World Test Championship. This is a really good feeling."

After experiencing heartbreak in the 2015 and 2019 World Cup finals, this victory will remain in the hearts of Black Caps fans for a very long time.

