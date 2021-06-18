WTC Final: "Only 2-3 Indian batsmen have experience of playing in England, Kiwis playing swing since childhood" - Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra believes the pitch and weather conditions for the WTC Final will favor the New Zealand cricket team more than India. He pointed out that not many Indian batsmen have enough experience of playing in England, whereas the Kiwis have been facing swinging deliveries since their childhood.

In an interview with JK 24x7 News, Amit Mishra discussed the battle between India and New Zealand in the inaugural WTC Final. When asked to comment on how the English conditions will impact the game, Amit replied:

"Bumrah, Shami and Ishant have the experience of playing in English conditions, but their (New Zealand's) batsmen have been playing in conditions like these since their childhood days.

"Our home conditions are different. I think only 2-3 Indian batsmen have enough experience of playing in England, whereas their batsmen have grown up playing domestic cricket in almost similar conditions."

Amit Mishra feels the Indian fast bowling trio's experience will give India an advantage, but the Blackcaps can counter them because they know the conditions a little better.

Amit Mishra feels New Zealand have the upper hand in the WTC Final

New Zealand recently won a Test series in England

Amit Mishra added that winning the WTC Final will not be easy for India because of the pace-friendly conditions in England. In his view, the conditions in England and New Zealand are a bit similar. Hence, he opined that the Blackcaps have the upper hand in the WTC Final.

"I am supporting the Indian cricket team in the WTC Final, but the English conditions may not favor our team. It will be difficult for India. The boys will have to work hard.

"I think New Zealand will have the advantage because they have played more cricket in conditions where the ball swings in the air. The Blackcaps have a better idea than India. The conditions in England are a bit similar to New Zealand. So, I think it is 60-40 in favor of New Zealand," Amit Mishra concluded.

The WTC Final was scheduled to commence at 3:00 PM IST on Friday. Unfortunately, rain washed away the opening session of the game.

Fans are still waiting for an official update from Southampton. You can follow the live coverage of the WTC Final right here.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee