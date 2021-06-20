WTC Final: "Rishabh Pant is going to be a superstar over the next ten years"- Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg has earmarked Rishabh Pant as the player to watch out for in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. The former Australian left-arm wrist-spinner believes Pant is going to become one of the superstars of the game over the next decade.

Rishabh Pant has had an incredible past six months where he has played a number of match-defining knocks for India in Tests. His heroic knocks in Sydney and Brisbane helped India beat Australia 2-1 in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Pant was also sensational against England at home, where India won 3-1.

Rishabh Pant's Performance in Intra Squad match of Team India's as the preparation for WTC Final:-



•Runs - 121*

•Balls - 94

•SR - 128.72



Vintage, Pant. Sensational. pic.twitter.com/NYsirwP2K7 — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 12, 2021

In a video on his YouTube channel, Brad Hogg explained how Rishabh Pant's counter-attacking style of play will be a joy to watch if he is able to deliver it in conditions favorable to swing and seam bowling.

"This is going to be a very interesting couple of months for Rishabh Pant over in English conditions with the Dukes ball moving. I am interested to see how his gameplan changes. If it does, is he going to continue playing his attacking game, or is he going to be a bit more defensive. I really hope he goes after the bowling, because if he does then it will be a good counteract to swing bowling. He is going to be a superstar over the next ten years," Brad Hogg stated.

Brad Hogg reveals one issue in Rishabh Pant's batting

Although Rishabh Pant has been in great form of late, Brad Hogg feels there is one weakness in his batting that can be exposed in English conditions. Hogg reckons the in-swinging ball to Pant could make him a candidate to be dismissed LBW because of his habit of going towards the ball with hard hands.

"The right-arm swing bowler swinging the ball in will be a big issue for him. He has got a big bat swing and goes hard at the ball. To not allow the ball swinging in to hit his pads will be a kryptonite for him in English conditions," Brad Hogg concluded.

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs.

Looking forward for Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy! - Yuvraj Singh in an exclusive Interview with SK

Edited by Parimal Dagdee