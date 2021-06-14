WTC final: Rishabh Pant reacts to finishing preparation for the marquee clash in style

Team India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten century to gear up for the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand. The Rose Bowl in Southampton will host the title clash, which starts on June 18 (Friday).

The youngster landed in the UK on the back of a string of performances. Pant continued his brilliant form with a swashbuckling century (121* off 94 balls) during the intra-squad game in Southampton.

After a successful warm-up game, Rishabh Pant shared an Instagram post with a couple of pictures of himself from the three-day intra-squad match.

Rishabh Pant has a good record in England. The last time he toured the country for a red-ball assignment in 2018, the young wicket-keeper batter scored a brilliant century.

Rishabh Pant will be a key player for India in the WTC final: Kiran More

According to former cricketer Kiran More, Pant will be a key player for Virat Kohli's side in the WTC final,

"I feel he (Rishabh Pant) will once again be the key player for us in the World Test Championship final and also in the England series. He is on top of his game at the moment and I think he feels confident enough to change the course of the game with the bat from any position," Kiran More was quoted as saying by rediff.com.

While Pant's wicket-keeping skills have come under scrutiny in the past, Kiran More believes the youngster will do a good job against the Black Caps.

"I believe Rishabh Pant has settled down nicely now. This is his second tour to England, in fact, his third tour if you consider the World Cup in 2019. He knows the conditions well, he has scored a century in a Test match. With the gloves too, I believe he will do a good job," added More.

A good Day 1 at office for #TeamIndia at the intra-squad match simulation ahead of #WTC21 Final 💪 pic.twitter.com/TFb06126fr — BCCI (@BCCI) June 12, 2021

