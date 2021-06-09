WTC Final: "Rohit Sharma is due for a double-century" - Danish Kaneria

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria believes star Indian opener Rohit Sharma is likely to get a double century in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. The 34-year-old has arguably been India's dependable batsman of late in Tests and will be a key factor for his team in the WTC final.

Rohit Sharma got a new lease of life in Test cricket after starting his stint as an opener in the 2019-20 home series against South Africa and Bangladesh. In just five Tests, Rohit amassed 556 runs that included three centuries.

In a video on his YouTube Channel, Danish Kaneria explained why Rohit Sharma will be a more important batsman than skipper Virat Kohli in the WTC final.

"No doubt, Kohli belongs to a different class altogether but I feel Rohit is better than him technique-wise. Kohli is a superstar, a legend but Rohit has a knack of getting big scores. Although that has not happened in a while, every big player I feel scores big in important matches. He is due for a double-century," Kaneria said.

Rohit Sharma will be the key player for India in batting: Danish Kaneria

Ramiz Raja (in India TV) said "Rohit Sharma is my favourite player. He is a match-winner, I will pay to watch him wherever he Plays and he is an eye-pleasing Batsman. He always scores big Hundreds". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 8, 2021

Rohit Sharma's first real test as an opener in red-ball cricket was in the last Test series against Australia Down Under. Many considered his technique to be not good enough for conditions favoring seamers.

Although he scored a couple of half-centuries in four innings, Sharma couldn't convert them into a big hundred. But Kaneria is almost certain that the star opener will be able to turn the tide against the Kiwis in Southampton.

"The wicket in Southampton will suit him and I believe he is a key player. It is important that he scores runs and I am sure he will make big runs because that’s the kind of player he is. In Australia he couldn’t get a big score but that doesn’t mean he can’t. Rohit will be the key player for India in batting," Kaneria concluded.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee