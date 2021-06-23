WTC Final: "Shaping up for an intriguing day" - Tim Southee excited for the final day of marquee clash

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee, who removed both the Indian openers in the second innings, is excited for the final day of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Both teams will come out on the reserve day of the rain-marred WTC final with everything to play for. The ICC had made a provision for a reserve day to accommodate the time lost, if any, during the regular five days of play.

Stumps in Southampton 🏏



India finish the day on 64/2, with a lead of 32! Tim Southee claimed the wickets of the openers.#WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ | https://t.co/nz8WJ8wKfC pic.twitter.com/qlKrCVGAJn — ICC (@ICC) June 22, 2021

As the game progressed to the sixth day, Southee, who was the pick of the Kiwi players on day five, said that the match is shaping up nicely.

"Yeah, we probably wanted more than what we got but it was nice to get those two tonight but it's shaping up for an intriguing day tomorrow. It would have been nice to have one more (wicket) but yeah they have two of their more experienced players, so it's nicely shaping in," Tim Southee said while addressing a virtual press conference.

A maximum of 98 overs – 83 overs plus the last hour (a minimum of 15 overs) – can be bowled on the reserve day.

All three results possible on the final day: Tim Southee

The game is currently poised brilliantly with India securing a 32-run lead in the second innings with Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle.

SOUTHEE! A late strike on Day 5. Rohit Sharma 30. India 51/2 now as Kohli joins Pujara 12* with a lead of 19. Follow play LIVE in NZ on @skysportnz with highlights on @sparknzsport. Card | https://t.co/9M1mvODiZ3 #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/QwyIzS4VN6 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 22, 2021

Tim Southee emphasized that they will assess the conditions tomorrow morning before coming up with a plan against India's two best batters, Kohli and Pujara.

"We will assess the condition in the morning and come up with our plans. We know we've got a tough day ahead of us. Obviously, it is exciting to have all three results possible," Tim Southee said.

"Its a quality Indian batting line-up with two of their best in the crease at the moment. We are going to talk about our game tomorrow to come and the first hour or two is going to be crucial how each side sets up the day," he added.

