WTC Final: Indian cricketers wish Virat Kohli and Co success against New Zealand

Indian cricketers, who are not part of the squad for the ICC WTC final against New Zealand, have extended their wishes to Virat Kohli & Co ahead of the crunch encounter at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

The stage is set for an exciting clash with both teams boasting quite a few quality players in their ranks.

Ahead of the start of the decider of Test supremacy, Indian cricketers wished success for Virat Kohli & Co. Here are some of the posts from Indian cricketers ahead of the WTC final:

Wishing #TeamIndia all the very best for the #WTCFinal. Hope to see history being created at Ageas Bowl! @BCCI pic.twitter.com/WjqzU6yS1x — Akshar Patel (@akshar2026) June 18, 2021

One final Test awaits boys! Bring the cup home 🇮🇳🏆 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/vkgCOamazh — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) June 18, 2021

You’ve got the whole country singing for you 🇮🇳 Good luck for the big Test #TeamIndia 💪 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/IXF2dt6Mba — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 18, 2021

Go well Team India . Best of

Luck boys for the World Test Championship and the series thereafter. You have made us proud already by pushing the limits !!

I would like to tell the world to take a leaf out of a cricketers life to learn what courage and discipline is ! @BCCI — Murali Vijay (@mvj888) June 18, 2021

Win or lose, cricket does not stop for us: Virat Kohli ahead of WTC final

The upcoming WTC final has been tipped as the ultimate Test. Team India skipper Kohli, however, believes the result of the one-off match against New Zealand cannot decide which is the "best" team in the format.

"If you are talking about Test cricket and deciding who is the best Test team in the world on one game over a period of five days, that's not the reality of the truth," Kohli said on Thursday during the pre-match media briefing.

"It is not going to reflect anything for people who really understand the game and know exactly what has gone on in the last four to five years and how the teams have fared. You can very well look back at history and focus on things that didn't go your way. At the end of the day you realise you play sport and you are going to be beaten and you are going to win on a particular day. If you win this game, cricket does not stop for us. If you lose this game, cricket does not stop for us. Our processes, our mindset is what matters to us the most and we are striving for excellence every day," he added.

Head coach Ravi Shastri had said the WTC final would be the biggest match for India but Virat Kohli insisted that it would just be another cricket match.

"For me this is another Test match that has to be played. These things are very exciting from the outside where there is so much importance and so much other extra stuff that's attached to one game and it sort of becomes do-and-die.

"For us as a team we have been on a quest for excellence for a while now," Kohli said.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava