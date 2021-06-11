WTC Final: Team India take part in intra-squad match simulation

India have stepped up their preparations in the build-up to the World Test Championship final. The side took part in an intra-squad match simulation to get themselves up to speed.

The BCCI posted a couple of pictures while sharing the update, in which Team India are seen practicing in the picturesque location.

Excellent setting for an intra-squad match simulation here in Southampton. #TeamIndia 😎🙌 pic.twitter.com/3DdgPp6dIj — BCCI (@BCCI) June 11, 2021

India have been preparing in full flow over the past few days since coming out of quarantine in Southampton. The BCCI had earlier shared a stirring clip of Team India, in which all the players were seen practicing in the open. Several other players have posted updates on their personal accounts as well, giving an insight into how they are preparing for the all-important final.

📸📸 Snapshots from the first session of our intra-squad match simulation here in Southampton.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/FjtKUghnDH — BCCI (@BCCI) June 11, 2021

Match simulations will form a crucial part of India’s preparation as they look to get used to the English conditions and the swinging Dukes ball as early as possible. The team will have to rely on intra-squad simulations and games to get match practice, with no other games scheduled in the build-up to the final.

On the other hand, New Zealand will come into the ICC event having gotten up to speed by playing a two-Test series against England.

Fans and pundits continue to debate India’s WTC Final side

While India continue to practice on the field, cricket fans, former players and pundits have endlessly speculated on the team’s possible eleven for the showpiece event.

Amidst media reports that India are looking to include Mohammed Siraj instead of Ishant Sharma, Harbhajan Singh backed the decision. The off-spinner suggested that Siraj’s current form, along with his pace and confidence, should work in his favour.

Mike Hesson, on the other hand, advised India to consider opening with Mayank Agarwal alongside Rohit Sharma owing to his experience of facing the Blackcaps attack.

Many fans have insisted that India should field Shardul Thakur as the fourth seamer, while others want to see Ravindra Jadeja return to the side at No. 7.

