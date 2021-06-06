WTC Final: "The seniors and youngsters learn from each other"- Umesh Yadav

Indian pacer Umesh Yadav revealed that both the young pacers as well as experienced campaigners in the Indian team push each other to become better. The depth of India's pace battery has been exceptional and the same was seen in their miraculous series win Down Under.

Throughout his career so far, Umesh Yadav has been more of a backup option for the likes of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and now Jasprit Bumrah. The arrival of youngsters like Mohammed Siraj has only made Yadav's chances of being among India's first-choice pacers in Tests difficult.

However, in an interview with the Times of India, Umesh Yadav explained how the healthy competition between the bowlers has raised the bar of India's pace attack. He also believes the youngsters motivate the seniors to get better day by day.

"I know a lot of fast bowlers are coming through the ranks. I have been playing for 10 years. I don’t see it as pressure. I see it as a healthy competition. When you play with youngsters, they are motivated to perform better than the seniors. We must also ensure we match their standards when it comes to fitness and skills. The seniors and youngsters learn from each other. You need to have good thoughts," Umesh Yadav said.

WTC is like a World Cup for us: Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav is one of the few Indian players from the current lot who are considered as red-ball specialists. The likes of Ishant Sharma and Ajinkya Rahanehave also spoken about the World Test Championship (WTC) being like a World Cup for them and the Vidarbha pacer resonated with the same.

"This is indeed like a World Cup for us who have not played white-ball cricket for India for a long time. We are now playing more Test matches these days. The ICC should keep coming up with such initiatives so that more people get interested in Test cricket and the format’s popularity keeps growing," Umesh Yadav concluded.

