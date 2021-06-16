WTC final: Umesh Yadav ready to perform if given an opportunity against New Zealand

Team India fast bowler Umesh Yadav is ready to give his all if an opportunity comes his way in the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton.

Apart from Umesh, India have included Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj in their 15-member squad for the WTC final.

As per reports, Virat Kohli's side are likely to go in with Bumrah and Shami as their first-choice pacers with either Sharma and Siraj also expected to make the cut. Umesh Yadav is not in the reckoning for a place in the playing XI but is ready to put his best foot forward if an opportunity comes his way.

"I have always given my best whenever I get an opportunity. I have prepared myself in such a way that no matter what the conditions or situation, I can go and bowl and help my team achieve success. I have become a bowler for any situation. I just want to go and perform," Umesh Yadav told TimesofIndia.com.

Umesh Yadav has played 48 Tests in his career so far, claiming 148 wickets, including three fifes and one ten-wicket haul.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy win was the greatest: Umesh Yadav

The 33-year-old will return to action after a layoff because of an injury he suffered during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Umesh Yadav suffered a calf injury on Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne after bowling only 3.3 overs and had to return home.

ICYMI the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been named #TheUltimateTestSeries 👑



A match-by-match look back at what made it so special 👇 — ICC (@ICC) June 9, 2021

However, Yadav was glued to the television set and didn't miss any action after returning home. Speaking on the 2-1 victory, Umesh rated India's win in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the greatest of his career.

"It is always good to get back into the team. I was disappointed to miss out on the last two games in Australia after I suffered an injury. I was really sad because I had to leave the team mid-way. But we went on to win the series. It was the greatest win for India. I am calling it the greatest series win because of the way we were getting injured and the circumstances that the team found itself in. Despite all that, we went on to lift the trophy. It was huge," said Yadav.

