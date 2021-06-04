WTC Final: Virat Kohli shares a jovial picture from Southampton

Virat Kohli was all smiles as he shared a picture from his hotel room balcony in Southampton, England. The Indian skipper joined other cricketers in sharing a photo after touching down at the venue for the World Test Championship Final.

The 32-year-old uploaded a picture from his hotel room balcony on Friday afternoon, in which the cricketer is seen posing with a victory sign in front of the Rose Bowl.

Virat Kohli uploaded an Instagram story

Virat Kohli and other Indian cricketers landed in London on Thursday, before taking a two-hour bus ride to Southampton. The Indian squad was in quarantine for 14 days in Mumbai before their departure, and will now undergo another short quarantine in Southampton.

Excitement is building up as #TeamIndia arrive in England

The cricketers will not be allowed to meet each other for the next three days, as they observe a hard quarantine upon arrival. As exclusively reported by Sportskeeda on Thursday, the Indian team will then be allowed to train in small groups for the next two days.

Throughout their quarantine, all members of the traveling contingent will undergo three Covid-19 tests before full-fledged training resumes next week.

Virat Kohli was in blistering form the last time he played in England

The Indian men and women team check into the Southampton hotel

Being India’s premier batsman, Virat Kohli has a huge responsibility going into the World Test Championship Final. The 32-year-old hasn’t had the best of times in red-ball cricket in recent months, amassing just 250 runs across five games over the past year. His average of 31.25 during the period is way lower than his lofty career average of 52.37, and Virat Kohli will look to stamp his authority against the Blackcaps in the WTC final.

He will be buoyed by his performances from the last time he toured England. Virat Kohli ended the series as the top-scorer with 593 runs in five games at an impressive average of 59.30.

Virat Kohli

Kohli has a chance to bag his first ICC trophy

Kohli's men have played some scintillating cricket at the World Test Championships. They finished as leaders in the group stages after beating Australia (in Australia) and hammering England at home earlier this year.

They now have the chance to win the inaugural ICC WTC when they take on New Zealand in a one-off final later this month. Kohli will be keen to snatch a victory and win his first ICC trophy as captain of the Indian cricket team.

