WTC final: Virender Sehwag takes a sly dig at the ICC after rain once again plays spoilsport on Day 4

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag took a jibe at the International Cricket Council (ICC) after rain once again played spoilsport on day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship final in Southampton.

The swashbuckling opener took to his official Twitter handle to criticise the ICC for hosting the mega final in the UK at this time of the year. Virender Sehwag wrote:

"Batsman ko bhi Timing nahi mili dhang ki, aur ICC ko bhi. (The batsman didn't get his timing right and neither did the ICC."

After a complete washout on Day 1 of the much-anticipated clash, the second day saw 64.4 overs being bowled. Only 76.3 overs were possible on the third day on Sunday.

The fourth day's play also saw a similar outcome as there was no play possible in the morning session.

Virender Sehwag compared the ICC's timeline for hosting the WTC final to the Indian batters' timing during the first innings of the tie. Virat Kohli and his team struggled to find their rhythm against the Kiwi bowlers and managed only 217 runs in the first innings.

Virender Sehwag makes a hilarious comment on the lack of swing to the Indian pacers

The 42-year-old also had a hilarious take on the lack of swing available to Indian fast bowlers on Day 3 of the WTC final at the Hampshire Bowl.

The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma extracted no swing from the wicket. The Kiwi pace quartet of Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner also failed to do the same.

Among the three Indian pacers, Shami looked most likely to pick up a wicket, but he relied mostly on seam movements. Surprised about the proceedings, Virender Sehwag had a sarcastic take on the incident and wrote:

"Mood swing ho gaya, ball nahi huyi. (I got mood swings but the ball is yet to swing!) #WTCFinal21"

